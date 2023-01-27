Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Added to Injury Report on Friday

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (back) was added to the injury report and is now listed as questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce fully participated in practice today, but he was added to the injury report with a back issue and is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the #Bengals. QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) has no designation and is good to go. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2023

Full participation at practice is ideal, but appearing on the injury report after being off it all week is a little worrisome. We’ll assume Kelce will be fine for Sunday, as it’ll take something catastrophic to keep him off the field. Still, this is news to keep an eye on throughout the weekend if there is any further comment from Kelce or the team. If he cannot play, expect Noah Gray and Blake Bell to step up at tight end.

Kelce has 110 receptions on 152 targets for 1,338 yards, and 12 touchdowns in 17 starts this season.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, with the total set at 48, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.