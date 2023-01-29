Chiefs' Travis Kelce Expected to Play in AFC Championship

Health is a major concern for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their AFC Championship bout.

MVP candidate, Patrick Mahomes, is playing on a wonky ankle, and his top receiver, Travis Kelce, is dealing with back symptoms. Nevertheless, Adam Schefter confirmed that Kelce is expected to play against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce, who is listed as questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game after experiencing back spasms during practice last week, is expected to play vs. the Bengals, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2023

Kelce leads the team in targets, receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. Moreover, the four-time All-Pro has been an integral part of their offense down the stretch run. Kelce hit double-digit targets in three of the past five games, including hauling in 14 of 17 passes last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There is no shortage of playmakers in the Chiefs’ lineup; however, Noah Gray is the backup tight end and could see increased usage if Kelce is limited.

Despite the injuries, the betting line at FanDuel Sportsbook is moving in favor of the Chiefs. Kansas City is currently priced as -1.5 home chalk, with the price bought up to -118.