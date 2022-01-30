Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu ACTIVE for AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting a boost to their secondary.

According to the Chiefs official Twitter, star safety Tyrann Mathieu has been removed from the injury report and will play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

We have removed the injury designation for S Tyrann Mathieu. He will play in today’s game. pic.twitter.com/Rw2Pq0bi9b — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2022

Mathieu’s status was up in the air after being forced to leave in the first quarter of last week’s thrilling victory over the Buffalo Bills with a concussion.

His absence was clearly felt, as Bills’ wide receiver Gabriel Davis torched KC’s secondary to the tune of eight catches for 201 yards and four touchdowns. They’ll need a much better performance Sunday against one of the NFL’s elite receiving corps in the Bengals – Ja’Marr Chase (who racked up 266 yards and three touchdowns in their Week 17 meeting), Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

The 29-year-old remains one of the game’s best safeties following a regular season in which he notched 60 tackles, three interceptions, and six pass deflections.

