Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill (Heel) Limited In Practice On Thursday

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was limited in team practice on Thursday due to a heel injury, per the team’s Twitter.

Hill suffered the heel injury in the team’s victory against the Denver Broncos on Saturday and was noticeably limping between plays while having to take some snaps off in order to be checked. After averaging 53.3 snaps played per game in the first 16 games of the year, Hill was on the field for just 14 due to the issue. After full participation in practice on Wednesday made this seem like a thing of the past, a backtrack to limited on Thursday now brings Hill’s availability slightly into question.

The All-Pro receiver has hauled in 111 receptions on 159 targets for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns in 17 games this season. His practice status for Friday will be something to monitor heading into the team’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently 12.5-point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, with the total set at 46.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.