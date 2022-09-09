Chiefs vs. Cardinals: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

In what’s projected to be the highest-scoring game in Week 1 of the NFL season, the Arizona Cardinals will play host to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs (-255) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+210) Total: 53.5 (O -105, U -115)

There’s little doubt that offensive fireworks should appear on Sunday when Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray face off in a highly anticipated matchup. Both star quarterbacks have shown explosiveness and are surrounded by great offensive weapons. It will be interesting to see who Mahomes gravitates toward in targets beyond Travis Kelce after Tyreek Hill was dealt to the Miami Dolphins. Murray and the Cardinals have a lot to prove this season after finishing 2021 with a poor 3-5 home record. The addition of Marquise Brown should give Murray another deep threat, knowing this offense needed another explosive playmaker after some departures in the offseason.

There has been continued line movement since it opened, including another point in favor of the visiting Chiefs as recent as yesterday. Kansas City is now listed as a 5.5-point road favorite, and it will be interesting to see if that number holds to kickoff on Sunday. The Chiefs didn’t start strong in 2021, and that could be cause for concern again this year, especially with the new weapons Mahomes has to get accustomed to on offense. It’s no secret that the most effective way to get Mahomes off his game is with pressure, but that might be difficult for the Cardinals, who don’t boast a great pass rush.

Cardinals cover, but the Chiefs win a big shootout between high-flying offenses.

Best Bet: Chiefs moneyline (-255), Cardinals +5.5 (-105)

In 2021, the Chiefs finished with the fourth highest scoring offense in the NFL, while the Cardinals finished just shy of the top ten. There’s reason to be bullish about the prospects of both teams on that side of the ball in 2022, while there are still question marks about what each side will do defensively. It’s hard to envision the Cardinals getting enough pressure on Mahomes to make him uncomfortable, while Murray should be able to scramble enough to make plays. The total for this matchup is set at 53.5 and despite that being the highest number on the board, you should likely ride with the over at -105.

Game Pick: Chiefs 35, Cardinals 31

Best Bet: Over 53.5 (-105)