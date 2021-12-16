Chiefs vs. Chargers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview For Week 15 On FanDuel Sportsbook

Thursday Night Football will be home to a crucial AFC West matchup in Week 15 as the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will battle it out for the top spot in the division. Let’s look at the bets we believe you should consider backing in Thursday’s action.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Information

Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)

Date: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Chiefs vs. Chargers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Chiefs -154 | Chargers +132

Spread: Chiefs -3 (-110) | Chargers +3 (-110)

Total: 52.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Chiefs +550 | Chargers +2200

Chiefs vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

Los Angeles Chargers +3.5 & Over 50.5 (+190)

Justin Herbert Over 16.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Patrick Mahomes Under 280.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Chiefs vs. Chargers News, Analysis, and Picks

The second meeting of the season between these two may decide the AFC West, and the home underdog shows a lot of appeal in this matchup. Both Herbert and Mahomes have boasted very similar seasons, with the Chargers signal-caller putting up slightly better numbers, making it an attractive play to take the points and back him at home in this one. Five of the past six outings for the Chiefs have been home games, which they have certainly benefitted from with one of the better home-field advantages in the league. It’s a tough spread at +3, but FanDuel offers a +3.5 paired with a slightly lower over at 50.5 at +190. A shootout would surprise nobody, as these two teams have had an average total of 51.6 across their three matchups together since the start of last season. Take this combination bet at an attractive price.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert first shocked the NFL with his arm talent, and in this, his second NFL season, he is starting to do so a bit with his legs. Herbert has beaten Thursday’s rushing total of 16.5 in four of his past five games, including a 90-yard rushing performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers back in Week 11. The respect needed by defenses for Herbert’s throwing capability has clearly opened things up for him to use his legs, which he has taken advantage of as a faster quarterback than most with his level of ability from the pocket. Take Herbert to beat his rushing total in this one.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is undoubtedly one of the league’s best at his position, but this season hasn’t quite been what we are used to from the former MVP. Until we witness what we’ve seen from him in past years more consistently, it’s tough to justify backing him to beat some of his passing totals, including his yardage for Thursday night. The FanDuel Sportsbook has him set at 280.5, which is a number that he has cracked just four times in 13 games this season. He stayed under at 260 yards in the first meeting between these two back in Week 3, and it’s just hard to trust him to sling it over this number until he proves he can do it week in and week out. Take Mahomes to stay beneath this total in this matchup.