Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Misses Practice on Friday

Per Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) did not participate in team practice on Friday.

L’Jarius Sneed, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman will not practice today. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) February 3, 2023

The team’s top wide receiver has been dealing with some knee swelling, and head coach Andy Reid told reporters he wants to be cautious with his return to the practice field. It sounds like Smith-Schuster will be good to go for the big game, but this is something worth monitoring heading into the weekend. With several injuries at the position, including Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman, the 26-year-old’s services will be needed if any of the others cannot go.

Smith-Schuster has 78 receptions on 101 targets for 933 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Super Bowl LVII Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are 1.5-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, with the total set at 50.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.