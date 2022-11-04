Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney Expected to Play Sunday vs. Titans

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, per the Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire.

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid says he expects new WR Kadarius Toney will play on Sunday. Says they have a few things installed for him. — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) November 4, 2022

After spending the season thus far on the New York Giants’ injury report, Toney is now miraculously healthy and has been off the Chiefs’ injury report all week since being traded. Sure.

When on the field, Toney has shown undeniable burst and agility that could return some of that Tyreek Hill-type of dynamism the offense seems to be missing since trading him away. If Toney can get back to producing some of those high-end games he had when he was with New York, this could become the steal of the trade deadline.

Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are 11.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.