Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney Misses Practice on Friday

Per Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) did not participate in team practice on Friday.

L’Jarius Sneed, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman will not practice today. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) February 3, 2023

Toney was listed as a non-participant in Thursday’s walkthrough, but reports stated he did get some reps. This means they may be setting up their game plan with him in mind, so there’s a good chance he’ll be ready by next weekend. They are likely operating with extra precaution more than a week out from the Super Bowl, but make sure to monitor his practice designations in the coming days as confirmation.

Toney has 14 receptions on 17 targets for 171 yards and two touchdowns in seven games with the Chiefs this season. If he cannot play, Kansas City may be down to Justin Watson and Skyy Moore at wide receiver if Mecole Hardman is also out.

Super Bowl LVII Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are 1.5-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, with the total set at 50.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.