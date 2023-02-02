Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney Practices on Thursday

As we’re more than a week out from the big game, this is about the time in the preparation process when teams start to implement their game plan, so Toney’s involvement is an excellent sign for his chances to play in the Super Bowl. Keep an eye out for his practice designations throughout the weekend and into next week, but the 24-year-old is trending in the right direction.
Toney has made 14 receptions on 17 targets for 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns in seven games with the Chiefs this season. He has also accrued 59 rushing yards and a score on five attempts. He has also been their punt returner this season, and if he cannot go, Justin Watson will be asked to step up there.
Super Bowl LVII Odds
The Kansas City Chiefs are currently 1.5-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, with the total set at 50.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
