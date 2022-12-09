Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney Questionable for Sunday vs. Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos, per Herbie Teope of The KC Star.

Chiefs offically designate WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and G Joe Thuney (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game agaisnt the Broncos. LB Nick Bolton (groin) returned to a full practice and doesn't carry a game designation. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) December 9, 2022

Another day, another hamstring injury designation for Kadarius Toney. The receiver has been dealing with hamstring injuries throughout the season that have kept him in and out of lineups. Head coach Andy Reid called Toney “right on the border” of playing this weekend, which likely means he’ll be a game-time decision. Even if he does go, he’ll be a shaky fantasy option with minimal proven production this season.

In 2022, Toney has eight receptions on 11 targets for 69 yards and a touchdown. If he cannot go, expect Justin Watson and Skyy Moore to see more action against Denver.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are 9.5-point underdogs against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.