Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Did Not Practice Thursday

This is tough news for the Chiefs offense as they seem to be really missing Tyreek Hill with JuJu Smith-Schuster off to a slow start as the team’s top option. Patrick Mahomes’s secondary target in Valdes-Scantling now seems to be in jeopardy of missing out on their Week 4 matchup against a stout Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. This is one to keep an eye on as the Chiefs are not as deep at wide receiver as they’ve been in seasons past.
In three games this season, Valdes-Scantling has hauled in ten receptions on 18 targets for 105 yards. If he is unable to go, expect JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman to see an uptick in volume on Sunday.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds
The Kansas City Chiefs are currently one-point underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
