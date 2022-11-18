Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Returns to Practice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling returned to practice on Thursday, the Chiefs’ official website reports.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jerick McKinnon, and L'Jarius Sneed were limited in practice today. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chris Lammons did not practice. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 17, 2022

Valdes-Scantling has been dealing with an illness but was practiced in a limited capacity. The Chiefs are likely thrilled to have any receivers on the practice field at this point. Earlier Thursday, the team placed Mecole Hardman on injured reserve with an abdominal injury, and he will miss at least four games. Juju Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion during last week’s game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars and is still in concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster is questionable to play Sunday versus the Los Angeles Chargers. The only genuinely healthy Chiefs wide receivers are the recently acquired Kadarius Toney, disappointing rookie Skyy Moore, and Justin Watson.