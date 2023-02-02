Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Expected to Miss Super Bowl LVII

Hardman hadn’t played since November 6th before giving it a go in the AFC Championship game with a pelvis injury. He had two rushing attempts for seven yards, along with two receptions for ten yards in just 15 snaps played before he exited the game. It appears he reaggravated the ailment and is doubtful about missing the Super Bowl. It’s an answer to one of three uncertain pass-catchers for the Chiefs as we await word on both Kadarius Toney and JuJu Smith-Schuster, both of whom exited the AFC Championship due to injury as well.
Hardman has made 25 receptions on 34 targets for 297 yards in eight games this season.
Super Bowl LVII Odds
The Kansas City Chiefs are currently 1.5-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, with the total set at 50.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.