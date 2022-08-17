Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Leaves Practice with Injury

According to Kansas City Chiefs reporter Pete Sweeney, wide receiver Mecole Hardman left Wednesday’s practice with a left leg injury.

Hardman exits practice in the front of the cart. https://t.co/NtIh88etDB — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 17, 2022

While the severity of Hardman’s injury is unknown at this time, the 24-year-old was able to limp off the field under his own power. Hardman suffered the injury after landing awkwardly while attempting to come down with the ball.

The former second-round pick is coming off a career-best season, setting highs in targets (83), catches (59), and yards (693).

Should the injury force Hardman to the sidelines, it would immediately vault rookie Skyy Moore into a starting role, whom the latter is said to be competing with.

Kansas City has a massive hole to fill at wide receiver following the surprising offseason trade of All-Pro Tyreek Hill. With star quarterback Patrick Mahomes expected to spread the ball around, Hardman (health permitting) and Moore could see some spike weeks and are worth selecting in 2022 fantasy leagues, particularly in best ball formats.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Chiefs holding the third-best Super Bowl LVII odds at +1000.