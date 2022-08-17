Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Leaves Practice with Injury

While the severity of Hardman’s injury is unknown at this time, the 24-year-old was able to limp off the field under his own power. Hardman suffered the injury after landing awkwardly while attempting to come down with the ball.
The former second-round pick is coming off a career-best season, setting highs in targets (83), catches (59), and yards (693).
Should the injury force Hardman to the sidelines, it would immediately vault rookie Skyy Moore into a starting role, whom the latter is said to be competing with.
Kansas City has a massive hole to fill at wide receiver following the surprising offseason trade of All-Pro Tyreek Hill. With star quarterback Patrick Mahomes expected to spread the ball around, Hardman (health permitting) and Moore could see some spike weeks and are worth selecting in 2022 fantasy leagues, particularly in best ball formats.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Chiefs holding the third-best Super Bowl LVII odds at +1000.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.