Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Misses Practice on Tuesday

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) missed practice on Tuesday, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

Andy Reid said Mecole Hardman (pelvis) won’t practice today. “It’s not responding the way he wants it to,” Reid said of Hardman. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high ankle sprain) & Jody Fortson (elbow) will practice with their teammates today. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 17, 2023

We haven’t seen Hardman since Week 9 and it doesn’t sound like we’ll see him again soon. Taylor quoted head coach Andy Reid, who said that Hardman’s injury is “not responding the way he wants it to.” We won’t say there’s no chance we’ll see Hardman for the remainder of the postseason, but this isn’t a ringing endorsement that he’ll be back even for a potential AFC Championship game.

In 2022, Hardman has made 25 receptions on 34 targets for 297 yards and four touchdowns in eight games. As Hardman continues to miss out on the action, expect both Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney to play complementary roles alongside Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently 8.5-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon with the total set at 52.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.