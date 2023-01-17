Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Misses Practice on Tuesday

We haven’t seen Hardman since Week 9 and it doesn’t sound like we’ll see him again soon. Taylor quoted head coach Andy Reid, who said that Hardman’s injury is “not responding the way he wants it to.” We won’t say there’s no chance we’ll see Hardman for the remainder of the postseason, but this isn’t a ringing endorsement that he’ll be back even for a potential AFC Championship game.
In 2022, Hardman has made 25 receptions on 34 targets for 297 yards and four touchdowns in eight games. As Hardman continues to miss out on the action, expect both Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney to play complementary roles alongside Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds
The Kansas City Chiefs are currently 8.5-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon with the total set at 52.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
