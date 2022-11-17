Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Placed on Injured Reserve

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) has been placed on injured reserve, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chiefs placed WR Mecole Hardman on injured reserve, meaning he’s out a minimum of four games. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2022

All aboard the Kadarius Toney rocket ship to the moon. If you scooped him up in your fantasy league, you are licking your chops after this news. Hardman has been a reliable tertiary receiver for Patrick Mahomes throughout the years, and it looks like Toney will step into his place for at least the next four weeks. Toney looked dependable in the role, with four catches on five targets for 57 yards and a touchdown.

In 2022, Hardman has made 25 receptions on 34 targets for 297 yards and four touchdowns in eight games this season. The 24-year-old will likely be reassessed sometime in December in hopes of returning to the team in time for their playoff push.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently 4.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday with the total set at 51.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.