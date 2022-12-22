Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Unlikely to Play vs. Seahawks

“I’m not sure he’s where he needs to be” aren’t exactly the words you want to hear from a head coach about his wide receiver. Hardman hasn’t seen action since Week 9 and may be on the shelf until the postseason, where Patrick Mahomes may want a receiver who he has some chemistry with on the field for their most prominent spots. Keep an eye out for an official status on Friday and his practice designations early next week.
In 2022, Hardman has made 25 receptions on 34 targets for 297 yards and four touchdowns in eight games. With him looking unable to play, expect Marquez Valdes-Scantling to continue to see an uptick in target share this weekend.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds
The Kansas City Chiefs are currently ten-point favorites against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday with the total set at 48.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
