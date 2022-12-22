Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Unlikely to Play vs. Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) is unlikely to play in Saturday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, per Herbie Teope of The KC Star.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he feels "pretty good" about TE Blake Bell (hip) making his return from IR to face the Seahawks. Reid, though, didn't sound optimistic on WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen). "I'm not sure he's where he need to be," Reid said. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) December 22, 2022

“I’m not sure he’s where he needs to be” aren’t exactly the words you want to hear from a head coach about his wide receiver. Hardman hasn’t seen action since Week 9 and may be on the shelf until the postseason, where Patrick Mahomes may want a receiver who he has some chemistry with on the field for their most prominent spots. Keep an eye out for an official status on Friday and his practice designations early next week.

In 2022, Hardman has made 25 receptions on 34 targets for 297 yards and four touchdowns in eight games. With him looking unable to play, expect Marquez Valdes-Scantling to continue to see an uptick in target share this weekend.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently ten-point favorites against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday with the total set at 48.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.