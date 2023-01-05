Chiefs WR Skyy Moore Ruled OUT for Week 18 vs. Raiders

It was an underwhelming rookie regular season for Skyy Moore. The second-round pick is currently sixth on the team’s depth chart, and it feels like there is no guarantee he is on the roster on opening day in 2023. The Chiefs can clinch the top seed in the AFC with a victory against the Raiders on Saturday, which would give Moore an extra week to get right ahead of their postseason push.
In 2022, Moore has made 22 receptions on 33 targets for 250 yards in 16 games. His absence should not have a meaningful impact on the team’s target share.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds
The Kansas City Chiefs are currently a 9.5-point favorite against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday with the total set at 52.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
