Chris Godwin is Questionable to Play Sunday for the Buccaneers

Chris Godwin is listed as questionable to play Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Final Bucs-Chiefs injury report…Julio Jones, Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith all questionable (and will be game-time decisions). Russell Gage questionable too. pic.twitter.com/EYpc38JQ5u — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 30, 2022

Whether or not Godwin plays Sunday likely won’t be decided until about 90 minutes before game time when the Bucs have to announce who will be inactive for the game. Godwin came into this season rehabbing a torn ACL, was able to get through that, but then injured his hamstring during the team’s Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and hasn’t played since.

The Bucs and quarterback Tom Brady need Godwin back in the lineup as the receiving corps has been a problem all season due to injuries. The good news is that Mike Evans will play Sunday night after missing one game due to suspension. Still, Julio Jones and Russell Gage are questionable with knee injuries, and Breshad Perriman is doubtful to play with knee and a hamstring injury.

This game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Bucs will be played in Tampa Bay Sunday night. There was some talk during the week leading up to this contest that the game might have to be moved due to Hurricane Ian, but that threat has passed, and the game will go on as scheduled.