Christian McCaffrey Will Make 49ers Debut vs. Chiefs
Grant White
The San Francisco 49ers won’t have to wait long to see what kind of returns they are getting on their most recent trade.
Earlier in the week, the Niners dealt four draft picks, including second, third, and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft for Christian McCaffrey. After just a few days of catching up with the 49ers’ offensive schemes, McCaffrey is set to debut against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.
Injuries have impacted McCaffrey’s availability over the past few seasons, but they haven’t diminished his effectiveness. The former All-Pro has 670 yards from scrimmage, accumulating 393 rushing yards and 277 receiving yards in six games with the Carolina Panthers before being traded.
San Francisco moved all their chips in, intending to make another Super Bowl run this season. Not surprisingly, the move positively impacted their standing in the futures market at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Niners are priced at +1400, the fifth-best odds on the board, to win their first championship since the 1994 season.
