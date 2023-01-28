Christian McCaffrey will Play Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers

McCaffrey has been dealing with nagging lower body injuries since being acquired by the 49ers from the Carolina Panthers before the NFL trade deadline. The former Panther didn’t practice Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant Friday. San Fran is likely playing it safe with their star running back, not wanting to overwork him in practice. McCaffrey doesn’t carry an injury designation heading into the NFC Championship game versus the Philadelphia Eagles. He will start and could be the key to whether or not the 49ers advance to the Super Bowl.
San Francisco defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to earn this trip to Philadelphia. The 49ers are 2.5-point underdogs (-104) versus the Eagles on Sunday and are +128 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 46.5, over (-110), and under (-110).
