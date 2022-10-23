Chuba Hubbard Named Panthers Starting Running Back
Grant White
Now is the time to shine for Chuba Hubbard.
Hubbard was named the Carolina Panthers’ starting running back ahead of Week 7’s contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This will be his first start with the Panthers this season, after starting ten games for the NFC South basement dwellers last year.
While Chuba Hubbard is set to start today, I would expect a pretty heavy RB rotation with D'Onta Foreman and Raheem Blackshear for the #Panthers.
I'd also expect quite a bit of Terrace Marshall in the wake of the Robbie Anderson trade.
The return of Christian McCaffrey limited Hubbard’s usage this year; however, the Panthers moved on from their former All-Pro running back a few days ago, paving the way for Hubbard to return to the starting lineup.
Hubbard has been limited to just six carries in 2022 but averaged 3.7 yards per carry as a starter last season.
If he falters, we could see D’Onta Foreman and Raheem Blackshear take on more prominent roles on offense. Foreman has the second-most carries on the Panthers, while Blackshear has been used exclusively on special teams.
Carolina has its work cut out for them against the Bucs. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Panthers priced as meaty +13.5 home dogs for the NFC South showdown.
