Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon DNP on Friday

The Cincinnati Bengals will likely travel to Nashville without one of their best offensive players. According to Bengals beat writer Jay Morrison, starting running back Joe Mixon missed his third straight practice on Friday due to a concussion and is not expected to play versus the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Mixon suffered the injury in the third quarter of last week’s 37-30 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, finishing the game with 62 yards. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a solid season, recording 605 rushing yards, 314 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns across ten games.
In the meantime, backup Samaje Perine will handle most of the backfield work in Mixon’s absence. Perine made the most of his extended playing time against the Steelers, racking up 82 total yards and scoring three touchdowns. The 27-year-old should be a rock-solid RB2 in all fantasy formats and a low-cost option in DFS contests ($6,600 on FanDuel).
The Bengals are listed as -2.5 favorites on the spread and -152 on the moneyline, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
