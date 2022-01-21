Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans Betting Model Breakdown

All eyes will be on Nissan Field in Nashville as the Divisional Matchups begin on Saturday with an AFC tilt featuring the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) and the Tennessee Titans (12-5).

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Game Information

Bengals (10-7) vs. Titans (12-5)

Date: Saturday, January 22

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Nissan Stadium

TV Coverage: CBS

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Bengals +156 / Titans -185

Spread: Bengals +3.5 (-110) Titans -3.5 (-110)

Total: 47.5 (-112)

Odds to Win NFL Championship: Bengals +1500 Titans +850

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Bengals 33.1% Titans 66.9%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Titans – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Titans – 3 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Under – 2.5 Stars

Check Out the SportsGrid Betting Model For Live Odds and Predictions on Updated Odds

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the news continues to break, leading up to game time.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans News and Notes

The Titans are hoping a return of running back Derrick Henry can help propel them to the AFC title game. Henry missed nine games this season yet finished in the top 10 in attempts, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns, the most games missed by any player to rank in the top 10 in rushing yards in NFL history.

On top of the return of Henry, another reason the model and the betting public like the Titans is that they are a well-rested team coming into this one. The Titans are 8-0 in games following 9+ days rest since Mike Vrabel took over in 2018.

If Tennessee can get their three-headed monster healthy and in the lineup simultaneously, their odds go up even more. The Titans averaged 7.0 yards per play when Henry, Julio Jones, and A.J. Brown were on the field at the same time compared to 4.9 without all three. San Francisco led the NFL averaging 6.1 yards per play this year, so a healthy Titans squad firing on all cylinders is as dangerous as any team in the NFL. And speaking of Julio Jones, he has averaged 104.3 receiving yards a game in his eight career playoff games. Only Larry Fitzgerald with 104.7 has averaged more with a minimum of five games since the 1970 merger.

For the Cincinnati Bengals, a dream run through the regular season and Wild Card round continue. This is the second-ever playoff meeting between the two clubs. The Bengals defeated the then Houston Oilers 41-14 in the AC Wild Card game in 1990, which currently stands as the highest margin of victory in Bengals post-season history. Meanwhile, the Bengals have been led by the stellar play of quarterback Joe Burrow who became the first player in NFL history with 1200+ passing yards, 10+ touchdown passes, and 0 interceptions in a three-game span, including the playoffs. Burrow also has a 100+ passer rating in five straight games, which is tied for the longest active streak in the league with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

A few other numbers to look at as the Bengals are just 1-6-1 in their past eight playoff games against the spread and 0-4-1 ATS in their previous five postseason games as an underdog. For Tennessee, they are 6-2 in their past eight home games against the spread and 7-3 ATS in their previous ten games on grass.

All NFL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.