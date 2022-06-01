Cleveland Browns Happy with Receiving Corps

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns have no plans to look for an upgrade at the wide receiver position.

Per Cabot, “The Browns are happy with their receiving corps even though Amari Cooper is their only proven veteran, and don’t feel compelled to add a bona fide No. 2 just for the sake of it.

Two names routinely linked to Cleveland have been T.Y Hilton and Will Fuller, formerly of the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, respectively.

Fuller would make the most logical sense given his history with current Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, as Cabot notes, “Will Fuller is not currently on the radar, even though he’d love to come here and play with Watson. Second-year pro Anthony Schwartz, who still has plenty to prove, has similar speed and skills, and the Browns are hoping he can fulfill some of those downfield duties.”

This news is great for the fantasy outlooks of Amari Cooper and David Njoku, who project to be the top two options in Cleveland’s passing attack, and are primarily undervalued heading into 2022 drafts.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Browns’ Super Bowl LVII odds at +2000.