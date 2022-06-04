Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson Faces More Legal Problems

This will mark the 24th lawsuit filed against Watson. Things have heated up this week on the legal front for Watson. First, the NFL hinted that they may be near a conclusion of their investigation into the lawsuits brought against Watson, but then a 23rd suit was filed earlier this week, and now a 24th. The NFL has not stated if these two new filings will delay their conclusions and their punishment of Watson.
The attorney for Watson, Rusty Hardin, may have hurt the cause for Watson when he stated in an interview Friday that “happy ending” massages were not illegal. Hardin has since tried to undo the damage by saying he was talking hypothetically and not about Watson.
The Browns are tied with the Baltimore Ravens at +200 to win the AFC North. These odds are sure to change once the NFL announces the discipline for Watson. You can find the odds for every team to win their division at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.