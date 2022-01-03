Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks for NFL Week 17 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide

Cleveland Browns (7-8) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)

Date: Monday, January 3, 2021

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Heinz Field

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Browns +126 | Steelers -148

Spread: Browns +2.5 (-104) | Steelers -2.5 (-118)

Total: Over 43.5 (-105) | 45.5 Under 43.5 (-115)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Browns OTB | Steelers +55000

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Predictions and Picks

Najee Harris rushing attempts over 17.5 (-125)

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers News, Analysis, and Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns on Monday night in what could be Ben Roethlisberger’s final game at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh originally opened as a three-point underdog, but now the line’s gone in the other direction, and it’s the Steelers that are a -2.5-point favorite. Much of that movement has to do with the Browns being eliminated from playoff contention following the Chargers’ win over the Broncos.

However, if you like Pittsburgh and missed the best of the number, you could back the Steelers in another way by taking one of their player props. One that’s certainly caught my eye is Najee Harris’s rushing attempts prop, which is available at 17.5.

Harris will be up against a Cleveland defense that ranks in the bottom half of Football Outsiders’ run DVOA metric. In their previous meeting in Week 8, the Alabama product carried the ball 26 times for 91 yards. It’s worth noting the game had perfect football weather with an average temperature of 57 degrees. Yet tonight, the temperature could be as low as 27 degrees.

Unlike Cleveland, the Steelers still have a path to the playoffs as they have yet to be mathematically eliminated. And without much on the line for the Browns, they’ll likely need to make some business decisions in the trenches if they plan on slowing down Harris. Thus, it wouldn’t surprise me if Pittsburgh continuously feeds the rookie rusher as a way to break Cleveland’s will early in the game.

In Week 16, Harris carried the ball 19 times in a 36-10 loss to the Chiefs. When he’s carried the ball at least 19 times this season, he tends to have at least 20 carries the following week. This trend has occurred in five of his seven games this season.

I’ll risk a half-unit on the over for his attempts prop, and I’d play it up to 19.