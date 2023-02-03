Cole Kmet Contract: Salary, Cap Hit, Potential Extension

Drafted No. 43 in the 2020 NFL Draft, Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet has continued progressing as a blocker and receiving threat.

Cole Kmet Salary

The Chicago Bears tight end is still on his first contract after being selected in the 2020 draft. Out of Notre Dame, Kmet signed a four-year, $7,577,778 deal with the Chicago Bears. The deal included a $3,071,112 signing bonus, with $4,025,556 guaranteed and an average annual salary of $1,894,445.

His deal is not fully guaranteed, and there’s no fifth-year option attached to it.

In 2023, the Bears’ tight end has a base salary of $2,992,000.

Cole Kmet Cap Hit

The 23-year-old will carry a cap hit of $3,759,778 in 2023.

Cole Kmet Potential Extension

After not being as involved in his rookie campaign, Kmet has put together back-to-back 500-yard receiving seasons and has continued to improve his blocking game. In 2021, Kmet caught a career-high 60 balls for 612 yards and followed that up with a 50-catch season for 544 yards in 2022. The most significant difference for Kmet came in the touchdown department, where he only had a pair during his first two seasons. In 2022, Kmet caught seven touchdowns and emerged as a crucial red zone threat for the Bears.

If you look at some of the comparable players for Kmet, the names that come to mind are Dallas Goedert, Mark Andrews, and Dawson Knox. All three signed four-year deals worth $50 million or more, which should be the area the Bears look to target Kmet for his next contract.