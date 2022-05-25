Colin Kaepernick Works Out for Raiders Wednesday

Colin Kaepernick could be taking one step closer to throwing a pass in an NFL game for the first time since 2017 as the ostracized quarterback is reportedly working out for the Las Vegas Raiders today. According to ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the former 49er will test his luck in Vegas as he tries to crack back into the league that blacklisted him five years ago.

Colin Kaepernick, who last played football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, is scheduled to work out this week for the Las Vegas Raiders, league sources told ESPN. More on NFL Live now. pic.twitter.com/zAuWybhILx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 25, 2022

Kaepernick’s last game came on January 1st, 2017, as he closed out San Francisco’s 2016 season with a two-point home loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The now 34-year-old went 1-10 as the starter for San Fran that season while putting up 2241 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes, and four interceptions. The elusive pivot also ran for 468 on 69 attempts in 2016.

With David Carr firmly entrenched as the Raiders starter, Kaepernick will battle for a position as the backup. Jarret Stidham and Nick Mullens are Carr’s understudies at the moment.

This is Kaepernick’s first official workout with any NFL team since being exiled. After an invitation from his former Niners coach, Jim Harbaugh, the former second-round pick, recently worked out for scouts at Michigan’s spring game.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Raiders at +700, the longest odds to win the ultra-tough AFC West this season.