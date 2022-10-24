Colts Bench Matt Ryan for Week 8 vs. Commanders

The Indianapolis Colts are moving in another direction, at least for the coming week. Indy will bench Matt Ryan and give Sam Ehlinger his first NFL start when they meet the Washington Commanders on Sunday. According to Colts beat reporter Mike Chappell, the team has chosen to go with their backup after a 3-3-1 start.

Per source, Colts benching Matt Ryan, turning to Sam Ehlinger. Sam makes 1st career start Sunday vs. Washington. Nick Foles will be No. 2. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) October 24, 2022

Ryan has been pretty average in his first season with the Colts. The former Falcon has passed for 2,008 yards to go along with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. Ryan’s QB rating (84.7) is the lowest since his second season back in 2009. The 37-year-old vet is also on pace to be sacked more than any other season in his 15-year career.

Sam Ehlinger, drafted in the sixth round out of Texas, gets the call and will appear in the fourth game of his National Football League career. Ehlinger played in three games last year and has attempted just three passes for nine yards.

