Colts Bench Matt Ryan for Week 8 vs. Commanders

The Indianapolis Colts are moving in another direction, at least for the coming week. Indy will bench Matt Ryan and give Sam Ehlinger his first NFL start when they meet the Washington Commanders on Sunday. According to Colts beat reporter Mike Chappell, the team has chosen to go with their backup after a 3-3-1 start.
Per source, Colts benching Matt Ryan, turning to Sam Ehlinger. Sam makes 1st career start Sunday vs. Washington. Nick Foles will be No. 2.
Ryan has been pretty average in his first season with the Colts. The former Falcon has passed for 2,008 yards to go along with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. Ryan’s QB rating (84.7) is the lowest since his second season back in 2009. The 37-year-old vet is also on pace to be sacked more than any other season in his 15-year career.
Sam Ehlinger, drafted in the sixth round out of Texas, gets the call and will appear in the fourth game of his National Football League career. Ehlinger played in three games last year and has attempted just three passes for nine yards.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Colts pegged as -3-point home favorites and -162 on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.