Colts Bench Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to Start Rest of Season

The Indianapolis Colts are benching quarterback Matt Ryan for backup Sam Ehlinger, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Colts’ HC Frank Reich said QB Sam Ehlinger will start vs. Washington. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2022

This news will come as a shocker for most. Ryan has struggled in his first season with the Colts, leading the league in interceptions with nine through seven games. Still, this never felt like an option based on Ryan’s hefty contract. Head coach Frank Reich mentioned a right shoulder injury to Ryan but stated that he would have made this decision regardless. It’ll be the start of the Sam Ehlinger era for the Colts as he will make his first-career NFL start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

In his senior year at Texas in 2020, Ehlinger completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 2,566 yards, 26 touchdowns, and five interceptions in ten starts.

Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds

The Indianapolis Colts are 2.5-point favorites against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, with the total set at 40.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.