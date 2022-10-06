Colts-Broncos DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

QUARTERBACK:

Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts travel to Denver to take on Russell Wilson and the Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Neither quarterback has had an ideal start with their new squad, but we hope there is more in the tank going forward. Both could be expected to shoulder more tonight as each team’s RB1 will be out, but we’d rely on their pocket presence to produce optimal DFS value.

RUNNING BACK:

Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for tonight’s contest, so it looks like Indy will operate with a committee approach. Nyheim Hines is the top name to watch, but he has primarily served as a pass-catching option, only recording eight carries through four games. He will see increased volume out of the backfield but won’t be a workhorse. Phillip Lindsay and Deon Jackson are options who could lead the way in carries, as they are way more comfortable between the tackles. They will both see volume regardless.

Javonte Williams has been ruled out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL last week, opening the window for Melvin Gordon to lead the way. He has struggled to begin the season, fumbling four times so far, but the opportunity appears to be his for the taking. The Broncos still are going to spread the rock around so look for Mike Boone to see an increased role. It’s unclear how much work he’ll inevitably see in both aspects of the game, but he is a talented back who the organization is high on. Latavius Murray signed to the active roster earlier this week after playing in London with New Orleans on Sunday. He’ll have a role in this backfield with a few touches.

WIDE RECEIVER:

Michael Pittman Jr. will be this offense’s top receiving option, coming off of an underwhelming game and an injury. He combined for 17 receptions off of 22 targets in the first two games, so we shouldn’t sound any alarms. Parris Campbell has been second in snaps in the receiving room, but his target volume has been underwhelming, so we currently project Alec Pierce and Ashton Dulin ahead of him. Pierce has the edge over Dulin, but neither has played more than 50% of snaps. Jonathan Taylor being out could have the Colts playing a lot more three-wide receiver sets, providing more opportunities. Mike Strachan will be the fifth wide receiver, but he won’t see any more than a target or two.

The connection between Courtland Sutton and Russell Wilson has been a bright spot for this offense through four games. He’s combined for 35 targets through four games, cementing himself as this offense’s best weapon. Jerry Jeudy is also a significant factor in this offense but hasn’t flashed enough to give us confidence in his ability to surpass Sutton. Five targets is a reasonable expectation for Jeudy. Kendall Hinton has become this offense’s WR3 and should be on the field for half the snaps and could warrant a couple of targets. KJ Hamler has been an enormous disappointment, but out of the four snaps last week, he reeled in a 55-yard bomb from his QB. Maybe he earned himself a few more snaps from that.

TIGHT END:

Matt Ryan has utilized his tight ends a ton thus far, with Mo Alie-Cox leading the way coming off of the best game of his career. Kylen Granson will also see respectable volume, as he has only seen two fewer targets than Alie-Cox on the season. Jelani Woods’s snap count has increased each week, but he still won’t see more than two or three targets.

The Denver coaching staff has reached its breaking point with Albert Okwuegbunam’s inability to block, so he only saw one snap last week. Eric Saubert led the way in snaps and was the only tight end targeted, with Eric Tomlinson likely being the second tight end. Andrew Beck hasn’t done anything outside the first game’s first quarter, and his snap count has declined.