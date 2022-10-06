Colts-Broncos DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

MULTIPLIER TARGETS:

Neither Russell Wilson nor Matt Ryan has gotten off to a blazing start. We expect high ownership on both quarterbacks and even more so in Russell Wilson’s case with his 25%+ multiplier ownership projection. We anticipate Ryan coming in at less than half of that mark. Ryan would cost $1,200 less at the multiplier spot and has passed for more yards and touchdowns. He could see an uptick in passing attempts with Jonathan Taylor out, so strongly consider taking the ownership advantage and affordability with Ryan.

Michael Pittman Jr. is the most expensive player on the DraftKings board and ranks sixth in optimal probability. He is coming off an underwhelming game after returning from injury, even though he still saw six targets. That volume is horrific for the most expensive option on the slate, but we can look to the first two games where he combined for 22 targets. Denver’s defense has allowed the fifth-lowest passing yards in football, so paying the multiplier premium for him isn’t that desirable.

Courtland Sutton has been a consistent threat in this offense, as he has combined for 35 targets through four games. Despite being only the fifth-most expensive, we project him to be the second-highest-scoring player on this slate. Given the rapport he has built with his quarterback, if you are looking to play a wide receiver, he is your safest option and the one with the most upside.

Phillip Lindsay offers a pretty interesting scenario at the multiplier. With Jonathan Taylor out and Nyheim Hines primarily operating in the passing game, we could see Lindsay lead the team in carries. He is only priced at $400 on DraftKings, so given his multiplier price of $600, you’d be able to fit the five most expensive players on the slate in your flex spots. Something to consider!

FLEX OPTIONS:

Indianapolis’ backfield is in wait-and-see mode. Phillip Lindsay’s affordability and Nyheim Hines’s already solidified role have them both seeing ownership increases, but what about Deon Jackson? He is only $1,600 on DraftKings and has been on the active roster, unlike Lindsay. He’s considered strong between the tackles and had a collegiate pass-catching role. Don’t sleep on him.

Melvin Gordon is expected to step up in Javonte Williams’s absence, but indications are that Denver still doesn’t want to operate a workhorse backfield. Gordon will get touches and could pay off his $8,800 salary despite the fumbling woes that have concerned many. Mike Boone will get some looks but is priced a little higher than we would like as an unproven commodity at $6,200 on DraftKings. Latavius Murray had a strong game on Sunday on a different continent with a different team, so given the short week, I wouldn’t be leaping to back him at $5,200. Still, Murray has some touchdown upside, given the potential short-yardage work he could garner.

After Pittman, the rest of Indianapolis’ receiving corp is up for the taking. Parris Campbell leads the rest of the receivers in snaps, but we have not seen the ideal target share come his way. He can take the top off the defense, which could make his desirable $3,600 salary pay off in one catch. Ashton Dulin and Alec Pierce are priced comparably, so give the edge to Pierce, given his higher snap and target share.

Jerry Jeudy will be priced at $1,600 more than Sutton at similar expected ownership clips. Paying up for Sutton is the safer bet, but Jeudy provides value and should still see about five targets if you are comfortable with backing the high ownership. Kendall Hinton at $1,000 is excellent value, given that K.J. Hamler looks to be out of the receiver rotation since he only played four snaps last week.

Denver has been utilizing their tight ends progressively less, but Eric Saubert looks to be the safest option priced at $1,200, with Albert Okwuegbunam seeing minimal action. Indianapolis loves to involve their tight ends, as Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson have pass-catching roles. Mo Alie-Cox has the more significant role, but Granson has only seen two fewer targets this season, making him an interesting play at $3,200.