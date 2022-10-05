Colts-Broncos: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'

The Indianapolis Colts are set to take a trip to Denver and visit the Broncos to kick off Week 5 action on Thursday Night Football.

It’s been a weird first month of the season for the Colts, whose only victory in the young season has come against the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Colts continue to play down to their competition, it’s likely to be a long year for Indy.

Regarding the Broncos, it’s been a mixed bag as they begin their tenure with Russell Wilson at quarterback.

There’s not a ton separating these teams on paper, meaning you can likely expect a tight matchup.

When and Where is Colts-Broncos?

Colts: 1-2-1 | Broncos: 2-2

Date: October 6, 2022, | Kick-Off: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Denver, Colorado | Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

How to Watch Colts-Broncos?

TV: NBC, Amazon Prime | Live Stream: Amazon Prime/NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung, Terry McAulay

How to Bet Colts-Broncos

Moneyline: Colts (+152) | Broncos (-180)

Spread: Colts +3 (-102) | Broncos -3 (-120)

Total: 42.5 (O-115, U-105)

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, spread, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

With the Broncos favored by three points at home here, the oddsmakers are implying that this is essentially a pick’em to begin Week 5. With the Colts being known to play down to their competition, they need to show up against a team they’ll likely be competing with for a playoff position. Still, there are some injuries worth keeping an eye on, specifically Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor. The reigning NFL rushing leader is sidelined with an ankle injury, and has been ruled out ahead of this matchup. It also hasn’t been a banner start to the season for Taylor anyways, so the Colts could rely heavily on Matt Ryan. Both run games are likely to limp into this matchup, with standout sophomore Javonte Williams out for the season after suffering a torn ACL. Melvin Gordon should receive the bulk of the workload.

Check back tomorrow on SportsGrid for our best bets involving this Colts-Broncos clash! There will be plenty of bets to keep track of, including ones involving the total, spread, and moneyline.

Injuries to Watch for

Colts: Jonathan Taylor, RB (DNP), Shaquille Leonard, LB (Ruled out), Julian Blackmon, S (DNP)

Broncos: Jonathan Cooper, OLB (DNP), P.J. Locke, S (DNP), Quinn Meinerz, OL (DNP), Aaron Patrick, OLB (DNP)