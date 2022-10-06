Colts @ Broncos Thursday Night Football Preview

Heading into the season, expectations were a mile high for the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos.

Each team made a splash move by acquiring a Pro Bowl quarterback. In Indy’s case, the Colts did what they do by going the past-his-prime veteran route in Matt Ryan. No one was expecting peak Matty Ice in Indy, but Russell Wilson is still supposed to be at the top of his game.

Colts @ Broncos Game Information

Location: Empire Field at Mile High | Denver, CO

Location: Empire Field at Mile High | Denver, CO
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET | TV: Prime Video

Through four games, the Denver faithful are still waiting to see peak Wilson, although they did catch a glimpse when he led the Broncos on an 80-yard game-winning drive against a stout San Fran defense to beat the 49ers in Week 3.

The Broncos finally cracked 20 points for the first time all season last week, but it came in defeat, as they dropped to 2-2. Wilson did have his best game since joining the Orange Crush, as he posted a 124.9 rating while accounting for three touchdowns (two passing).

Will Nathaniel Hackett let Russ cook, and will it be appetizing if he does? If his history on Thursday night football (9-2 record) is any indication, I’d skip lunch and save room to feast tonight. In those 11 starts, Wilson has 21 touchdown passes (5 INTs) and a 110.7 QB rating.

Denver’s wideout Courtland Sutton scored his first touchdown last week, and he’s gone for 219 yards on 15 receptions in his first two home games of 2022.

Indy’s top target is Michael Pittman, while tight end Mo Alie-Cox is coming off a career game in which he set a new personal best with six catches (85 yards), including two touchdowns.

Not having Jonathan Taylor is a significant loss for a Colts team looking to avoid falling to 1-3-1. In Nyheim Hines, Indy has a capable backup. The NC State product is no stranger to TNF, with 100-plus scrimmage yards and a rushing TD in his past two.

Regardless of who’s in the backfield, much will rest on Ryan’s shoulders (and arm). The veteran is coming off a season-high 356 yards and is the only player through four weeks with two 350-yard games this season. Of course, both of those performances were products of double-digit deficits