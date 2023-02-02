Colts Could Hold Third Round of HC Interviews

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the Indianapolis Colts are considering a third round of interviews as they continue their search for a new head coach.
The #Colts are nearly done with their second round of head coaching interviews and are considering a rare Round 3 as well, sources tell me and @RapSheet. If they go that route, they’d pare down the list to a select few finalists before making their decision on their next HC.
“Colts GM Chris Ballard and owner Jim Irsay are conducting one of the more thorough searches we’ve seen,” Garafolo writes. “Lots of candidates and long in-person interviews (around 12 hours in some cases), so another round to make sure they’re comfortable with their would fit.”
Indianapolis has nearly completed its second round of interviews, recently meeting with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Other names to have interviewed with the organization are last season’s interim head coach Jeff Saturday, defensive coordinators Ejiro Evero, Raheem Morris, and Don ‘Wink’ Martindale, offensive coordinators Brian Callahan and Shane Steichen, as well as special teams coordinator and former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.
Garafolo notes the Colts will trim their list of potential candidates should they proceed with a third round.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.