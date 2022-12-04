Colts-Cowboys DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

QUARTERBACK:

Tonight will be Indianapolis Colts’ second straight game on Sunday Night Football as they travel to face the Dallas Cowboys under the lights. Matt Ryan definitely does not offer much excitement, as he has thrown for under 225 yards in three straight games. There could be an added garbage time element as the Colts are double-digit underdogs, but it might not even matter as the Cowboys feature the best pass defense in the league in terms of allowed yardage per game. Dak Prescott hasn’t been special necessarily but has provided some fantasy consistency as he’s thrown for two touchdowns in each of his past four starts.

RUNNING BACK:

Jonathan Taylor has found the groove we’ve all been looking for, as he has three straight weeks of a minimum of 80 rushing yards and a touchdown with a combined 64 carries. He should also see roughly four targets through the air, but Dallas is much worse against the run than the pass, so expecting JT to rush for a minimum of 20 times should be automatic. Deon Jackson and Zack Moss are candidates to rotate in, yet their roles are certainly on the decline as they’ve combined for four carries over the past two weeks and only combined for five snaps last week.

Each of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard has rushed at least 15 times in each game over the last three weeks without much differentiating the two from a fantasy perspective. Zeke has the red-zone upside, which has contributed to him finding the endzone five times over the past three weeks. On the other hand, Pollard can offer immense value in the passing game, as he’s had two six-target games over the past three weeks.

WIDE RECEIVER:

Michael Pittman Jr. will be Matt Ryan’s number-one option and has averaged over nine targets per game this season through eleven games. He’s eclipsed the 75-yard mark only twice this season without commanding touchdown numbers but potentially offers value as a big underdog playing catch-up. Parris Campbell and Alec Pierce will follow Pittman up and eat up 75%+ snaps each, with Campbell having the target advantage and desirable deep-ball abilities on showdown. Ashton Dulin will rotate in for some snaps but has gone targetless over the past three weeks.

CeeDee Lamb has averaged north of ten targets per game over his last three, with two 100-yard games during that stretch. Few people can cover Lamb, but with Stephon Gilmore roaming the secondary, he certainly is one of them. Michael Gallup is coming off a season-high in receptions, targets, and yards, so we’re looking to continue to see him get more involved. Gallup is listed as questionable tonight with an illness, but the expectation is that he’ll play. Noah Brown will be the WR3 and last week saw his lowest snap% of the year by a wide margin. The blowout definitely contributed to that, but Noah Brown might draw the short straw once more as a double-digit favorite again. KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Tolbert will rotate in for snaps with minimal ceilings at most.

TIGHT END:

Jelani Woods absolutely scorched last week out of nowhere when he caught eight balls for 98 yards off of nine targets. Before last week, he only had seven receptions through six games, so we are interested in what he can do as an encore. Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson will rotate in to follow, but Woods has all the hype right now, and for good reason. Woods is listed as questionable, though, with the expectation that he’ll play.

Dalton Schultz’s red-zone upside has picked up tremendously, as his only three touchdowns for the season have come in the past three games. He’ll be in the mix with Gallup as Dak’s second option and could see 5-6 targets as a reasonable expectation. Dallas will activate three additional tight ends, Sean McKeon, Peyton Hendershot, and Jake Ferguson, with Hendershot and Ferguson, in particular, potentially seeing a few targets.