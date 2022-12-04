Colts-Cowboys DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

MULTIPLIER TARGETS:

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are neck and neck atop the optimal board in tonight’s DFS showdown slate between the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts. We’re not going to go out on a limb and say Dak has been spectacular as of late, but he has great players around him with a stifling defense backing him up. He’s provided substantial fantasy value as he’s thrown for at least two touchdowns in each of the past four games.

CeeDee Lamb obviously will be his go-to receiver with a 30% target share projection, and both are comparably priced with similar salaries. Choosing between the two at the multiplier, we’d side with Dak given the safety net backing a quarterback, but this is a slate we’re going to try and fit in as many premier Cowboys as possible, so seeking affordability at this spot might be our play.

Choosing between Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard at the multiplier is a great spot to infuse that desired financial flexibility into your lineups. Pollard is slightly more expensive and sees higher ownership and optimal probability projections, but we’re going to side with Zeke in this showdown format. Pollard could and likely will see more touches, given his receiving upside, but Zeke’s touchdown volume cannot be overstated in this showdown format. He’ll see the short-yardage/goal-line work as he’s found the endzone five times over the past three weeks. Siding with either at the multiplier is an understandable and strong play, but we’ll favor Zeke tonight.

The only way Indianapolis is in this game would be due to an absolutely monstrous game from Jonathan Taylor. Dallas is much more susceptible to the run than the pass, which is the Colts’ only path to victory. Over the past three games, JT has rushed 64 times, seen over 80 yards in each outing, and has found the endzone each week. The game plan should, and better be, attack the line scrimmage with Taylor, so if you anticipate this to be a close game, there is plenty of value to be had with him at the multiplier.

FLEX OPTIONS:

Matt Ryan definitely isn’t in the best spot to shine tonight as the Cowboys feature the league’s best passing defense as they allowed the fewest yards per game through the air. Has he really shined this year, though? We haven’t seen enough to feel confident in Matt Ryan going into tonight, and if this game ends up being reasonably competitive, the odds of that being due to Ryan’s arm are in the dirt. He’s affordable and seeing significant positive ownership leverage, though, if you’re in the Matt Ryan fan club.

Michael Pittman Jr has averaged over nine targets per game this season and offers upside as the Colts should be playing from behind. His touchdown promise is underwhelming, and he hasn’t put together many high-yardage games this season. We still want to get as many Cowboys in our lineups as possible, so while Pittman might be a strong play, we’d rather dish out serious money to Jonathan Taylor rather than Pittman,

Choosing between Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz as Dak’s second or third pass-catching option is a crucial decision to make, but we’re going to side with Gallup, given the significant ownership advantage we anticipate him having over Schultz. Gallup is coming off his best game of the year, and the Colts don’t have much in the secondary besides Gilmore, who should be focused on Lamb.

We’d rather stay away from both Parris Campbell and Alec Pierce tonight, yet there is some value to be had with Campbell, although we’re not overly joyous with him being over-owned. Campbell has a desirable deep-threat upside for showdown slates and has seen promising volume, so it will come down to your willingness to lose some leverage.

Noah Brown hasn’t seen enough volume to give us confidence in backing him, although the minimal ownership could make it worth taking a shot on him, so the Cowboys’ depth tight ends seem to be the only spot to get cheap value from the Cowboys side. Jake Ferguson is that guy for us, as he’s caught five balls over the last two weeks and will be second behind Schultz in snap%.

Jelani Woods’s ridiculous game last week makes him a promising play, as eight receptions for nearly 100 yards cannot be overlooked.