Colts Elevate RB Phillip Lindsay from Practice Squad

The decision comes as little surprise after fellow running back Jonathan Taylor was ruled out due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 4’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.
It’s an excellent opportunity for Lindsay, who has a chance to impress against his old mates. The 28-year-old undrafted free agent spent three seasons in Denver, notching back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns and a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2018.
Lindsay spoke with reporters on Tuesday, “I’m gonna be ready to go if and when my number gets called.”
Lindsay’s last NFL action came in Week 18 of 2021 as a member of the Miami Dolphins, where he rushed for 40 yards on 11 carries. The former Colorado standout will likely form a committee alongside Nyheim Hines, the latter being the preferred fantasy option for his role in the passing game.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Colts as +3.5 road underdogs on the spread and +158 on the moneyline.
