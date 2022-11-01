Colts Fire Offensive Coordinator Marcus Brady

At 3-4-1, the Indianapolis Colts, whom some pegged as a potential Super Bowl sleeper before the start of the 2022 campaign, have been one of the NFL’s most disappointing clubs.
On Tuesday, Indy decided to shake things up, as the Colts announced they fired second-year offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, according to NFL.com.
“This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team,” said head coach Frank Reich. “I appreciate Marcus’s commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward.”
In retrospect, the decision does not come as much of a surprise, with the Colts’ offense ranking 30th in points (16.1) and 18th in yards per game (339.4). Indy recently benched veteran starter Matt Ryan, in favor of backup Sam Ehlinger, who could only muster 16 points in Sunday’s loss to the Washington Commanders.
The Colts have yet to name Brady’s replacement.
FanDuel Sportsbookhas the Colts as +5.5 road underdogs on the spread and +205 on the moneyline for Week 9’s contest against the New England Patriots.
