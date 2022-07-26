Colts Have Not Had Discussions With Free Agent Julio Jones
joecervenka
After being released by the Tennessee Titans in mid-March, receiver, Julio Jones has not inked a deal with a new team yet, and it doesn’t look like it will be with his former division rival. According to Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Colts insider for the IndyStar, team general manager Chris Ballard has refuted rumors that Indy is in contract talks with the free agent wideout.
Colts have had no discussions about Julio Jones.
Ballard: "I know there's reports out there, but those reports are wrong"
The Colts could use some help at wide receiver, so Ballard’s words don’t necessarily mean a future deal can’t come into place.
Jones posted career lows across the board in his only season in Nashville. The former Falcon came up with just 31 receptions, 434 receiving yards, and a lone touchdown catch. Injuries were an issue for the 33-year-old as he was limited to just 10 games in 2021.
The Colts and Titans are neck and neck atop the AFC South’s odds board. FanDuel Sportsbook has Indy as the favorite at -115, while Julio’s former team sits at +160.
