Colts HC Frank Reich on QB Sam Ehlinger: 'This Guy is Special'
Paul Connor
The Indianapolis Colts surprised many Monday when they announced that starting quarterback Matt Ryan would be benched in favor of backup Sam Ehlinger.
A sixth-round pick out of Texas in 2021, Ehlinger will make his first career NFL start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, who stunned the Green Bay Packers 23-21 in Week 7.
Speaking with reporters, Colts’ head coach Frank Reich is confident in the decision to roll with the 24-year-old, saying:
“It’s a big step, but we think he’s ready. This guy is special…Is he going to have some growing pains? Of course. Is he going to make mistakes? Of course, he’s going to make mistakes. But I think Sam will make plays. Sam is going to make plays. He’s proven that everywhere he’s been, and we believe that’s what he’s going to do for our offense. He’s going to make plays.”
At 3-3-1, Indy’s season is far from over. However, whether Ehlinger is the answer to their offensive woes remains to be seen.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Colts as -3 point home favorites on the spread and -142 on the moneyline.
