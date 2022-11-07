BETTING Fantasy News NFL
03:41 PM, November 7, 2022

Colts Hire Jeff Saturday as Interim Head Coach

David.Connelly1 David.Connelly1

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts have hired former center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach.

This news comes as one of the most shocking hires the NFL has seen in a long time. You never see someone with zero head coaching experience at the professional or collegiate level swing an NFL head coaching job, but Saturday has done just that. This reveal came just hours following the firing of Frank Reich after going 40-33 in his five seasons at the helm.

Saturday has been previously employed as an ESPN NFL analyst and a consultant for the team since his retirement. The Colts will travel to Las Vegas on Sunday to take on the Raiders.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds

The Indianapolis Colts are six-point underdogs against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, with the total set at 42.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.