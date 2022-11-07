Colts Hire Jeff Saturday as Interim Head Coach

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts have hired former center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach.
Breaking: Colts are naming their former six-time Pro-Bowl C and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. Saturday has been a consultant for the team, is in its Ring Of Honor, and also was head coach for the Hebron Christian Academy football team in Dacula, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/VEmHOeSrFR
This news comes as one of the most shocking hires the NFL has seen in a long time. You never see someone with zero head coaching experience at the professional or collegiate level swing an NFL head coaching job, but Saturday has done just that. This reveal came just hours following the firing of Frank Reich after going 40-33 in his five seasons at the helm.
Saturday has been previously employed as an ESPN NFL analyst and a consultant for the team since his retirement. The Colts will travel to Las Vegas on Sunday to take on the Raiders.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds
The Indianapolis Colts are six-point underdogs against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, with the total set at 42.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
