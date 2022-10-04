Colts' Jonathan Taylor May Miss Thursday's Meeting With Broncos

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) has a chance to play on Thursday, but it is still very much up in the air. According to Colts beat writer George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin, head coach Frank Reich said he’s “not ready to go right now”. Reich also mentioned they have a plan if Taylor does suit up suggesting he could be on a pitch count of sorts.

Taylor suffered the ankle injury in their Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He faces a quick recovery time as the Colts hit Thursday Night Football to take on the Denver Broncos.

In four games this season, Taylor has attempted 81 rushes for 328 yards and a touchdown. He has also hauled in nine receptions for 44 yards. If he cannot go, expect Nyheim Hines and potentially even Deon Jackson to see a fair amount of the workload on Thursday.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos Odds

The Indianapolis Colts are -3-point underdogs against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.