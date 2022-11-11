Colts' Jonathan Taylor Practiced Friday

Jonathan Taylor made it to practice again on Friday, clearing the way for a start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. According to Indianapolis Colts beat writer Nate Atkins, the running back who missed last week’s loss against the New England Patriots looks to be on track to return this weekend.

Jonathan Taylor is suited up for another day of Colts practice. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) November 11, 2022

It’s been an injury-plagued season for Taylor, who has missed three of the past five games. As goes Taylor has gone the Colts as they have had a hugely disappointing first half of the season, going 3-5-1.

The Wisconsin product has rushed for just 462 yards in six games this season on a 4.3 per-carry clip. Those numbers are a far cry from Taylor’s 2021 campaign, where he ran for an NFL-best 1,811 yards on 5.5 per attempt.