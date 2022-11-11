Colts' Jonathan Taylor Practiced Friday

Jonathan Taylor made it to practice again on Friday, clearing the way for a start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. According to Indianapolis Colts beat writer Nate Atkins, the running back who missed last week’s loss against the New England Patriots looks to be on track to return this weekend.
Jonathan Taylor is suited up for another day of Colts practice.
It’s been an injury-plagued season for Taylor, who has missed three of the past five games. As goes Taylor has gone the Colts as they have had a hugely disappointing first half of the season, going 3-5-1.
The Wisconsin product has rushed for just 462 yards in six games this season on a 4.3 per-carry clip. Those numbers are a far cry from Taylor’s 2021 campaign, where he ran for an NFL-best 1,811 yards on 5.5 per attempt.
Indianapolis will try and get back in the win column as medium-sized road dogs. The Colts are +4.5 on the spread and +180 on the moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.