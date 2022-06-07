Colts LB Darius Leonard to Undergo Back Surgery, Will Return for Training Camp

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard will undergo back surgery and is expected to return during training camp, per The Athletic’s Zak Keefer.

Update from the Colts on star LB Darius Leonard: No second surgery on his ankle, but he has been having back issues that require surgery. Operation is today. He’ll miss some camp time but the team’s expectation is he’s ready for the regular season. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) June 7, 2022

The three-time All-Pro will undergo the operation Tuesday and is expected to miss some training camp time but should be ready for the regular season. This news comes after Leonard dealt with an injured ankle all season long in 2021 and ended up requiring surgery at the end of the year. The Colts will give one of the league’s top defensive players as much time as he needs to get healthy for Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

In 16 games in 2021, Leonard made 122 total tackles, eight pass deflections, four interceptions, and forced eight fumbles. His presence is invaluable within Indianapolis’s defense, and if any of his ailments leak into the preseason, there may be cause for concern.

Indianapolis Colts AFC South Odds

The Indianapolis Colts currently have the shortest odds to win the AFC South at -105, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.