Colts LB Shaquille Leonard Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) has been ruled out for the team’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, per Ari Meirov of PFF.

Leonard’s season debut will have to wait another week as the three-time Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro selection will continue to nurse a back injury. He’s a significant loss, and the juice has started to head towards Jacksonville a bit on the spread following the announcement of his absence. It will be worth keeping an eye on to see if this number pushes down to -3 before Sunday’s kickoff.

In 2021, Leonard tallied 122 tackles and four interceptions while forcing a league-leading eight fumbles in 16 starts. If he is unable to go, expect Bobby Okereke and Zaire Franklin to continue as the team’s linebacker tandem against the Jaguars.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds

The Indianapolis Colts are 3.5-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.