Colts LB Shaquille Leonard Ruled OUT Sunday vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Colts ruled out LB Shaquille Leonard and DE Kwity Paye for Sunday’s game vs. Jaguars. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2022

Being ruled out on Friday is never a good sign. Along with the concussion designation, the three-time Pro Bowler has also been battling a broken nose and recent back surgery from the offseason. Leonard has seriously battled injury this season, and it has shown on the defensive side of things for the Colts. They are allowing the fifth-most yards per play in the NFL this season at 4.9.

In 2022, Leonard has only appeared in one game so far, where he recorded two tackles after playing just 16 snaps against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. Keep an eye out for Leonard’s practice designations next week, as there’s a good chance he will miss Week 7 as well.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds

The Indianapolis Colts are 2.5-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.