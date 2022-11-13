Colts Owner Jim Irsay Baffles Team with Jeff Saturday Hiring

The good news about owning your own NFL team is that you don’t have to answer to anybody. Even if your decisions alienate the entire franchise, that’s the scorn that Jim Irsay has earned after hiring Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Irsay defied advice from top executives, bringing Saturday without any coaching experience. In doing so, he may have started a mutiny on his staff.

Yep — and some of the coaches were frustrated with Irsay’s decision, as well https://t.co/2umVhMlGPw — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 13, 2022

Saturday was a center in the NFL, playing 13 seasons with the Colts and helping them win Super Bowl XLI against the Chicago Bears. The six-time Pro Bowler was installed in the team’s Ring of Honour after playing 197 games with the franchise, starting 188 of those. His only coaching experience came from leading a high school team in Georgia, a post he vacated in 2020.

Still, the NFL is the show-me league, and if Saturday can lead the Colts to victory, it will go a long way to appeasing the naysayers.

Indianapolis enters Week 10’s encounter against the Las Vegas Raiders as +4.5 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.